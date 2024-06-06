1 injured after gas leak ignites in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Gas Company is working to restore service to residents due to a gas leak in northeast Albuquerque. According to New Mexico Gas, a gas leak ignited and injured one person before it was brought under control.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said a local company struck a gas line while digging in the street. AFR contained the fire soon after. Six homes were evacuated but the order has since been lifted and those displaced can safely return home. New Mexico Gas said 32 homes will be without service until Thursday morning.

