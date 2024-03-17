1 injured following shooting at Clarksville basketball courts

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have launched an investigation into a Saturday evening shooting in Clarksville that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, a 911 call came in at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 about a shooting that happened at the Heritage Park basketball courts. About five minutes later, there was another 911 call, but this one came from Casey’s General Store in the 1200 block of Peachers Mill Road.

Officials said there was a female victim at Casey’s with a gunshot wound to the leg, but before officers arrived at the scene, she was driven to Tennova Medical Center in a private vehicle. As of this writing, the victim is reportedly in stable condition and her wound doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

If you live near Heritage Park, you are asked to review any doorbell camera or security camera footage to see if your system captured any vehicles fleeing the area around 6:50 p.m.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online.

While the investigation is still ongoing, law enforcement said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. No additional details have been released at this time.

