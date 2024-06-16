1 injured in early Saturday morning crash in La Crescent

Jun. 15—LA CRESCENT, Minn. — A La Crosse woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 near La Crescent early Saturday morning, June 15, 2024.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on Highway 61 when it crossed all lanes and went into the west ditch around 1:42 a.m Saturday.

The driver, 22-year-old Sydnee Kaye Touche of La Crosse, Wisconsin, had non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

Touche was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Houston County Sheriff's Office, La Crescent Police Department, La Crescent Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance responded to the crash.