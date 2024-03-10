1 injured in early-morning shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person is injured after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning.

Lansing Police Department officials said the agency responded at around 2 a.m. to the 500 block of South Butler Boulevard, for a report of shots fired.

(File: Getty)

Officers learned that witnesses had seen a vehicle leaving at high speed. That turned out to be the victim, who had been driving himself to the hospital.

The victim is currently under treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to LPD.

There are no suspects in the case so far. The investigation is ongoing.

