1 injured in early-morning shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person is injured after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning.
Lansing Police Department officials said the agency responded at around 2 a.m. to the 500 block of South Butler Boulevard, for a report of shots fired.
Officers learned that witnesses had seen a vehicle leaving at high speed. That turned out to be the victim, who had been driving himself to the hospital.
The victim is currently under treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to LPD.
There are no suspects in the case so far. The investigation is ongoing.
