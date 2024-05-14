1 injured after crash involving bicyclist, vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a bicyclist on Tuesday, May 14 in El Paso’s Lower Valley, according to El Paso Police.

Police say a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the 7200 block of Alameda.

The Special Traffic Investigations unit is currently on the scene.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.