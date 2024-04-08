1 injured in Clarksville crash involving 2 motorcycles along I-24

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) released new details about Saturday morning’s motorcycle crash that briefly closed part of Interstate 24 in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department announced just after 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 that officers had shut down the eastbound side of I-24 past Exit 4 due to a crash involving multiple motorcycles, but less than 40 minutes later, the road was back open.

Driver arrested after downtown Nashville crash leaves scooter operator with ‘life-threatening injuries’

According to THP, a 2004 Honda CBR 180 and a 2023 Kawasaki ZX1 were traveling in the second lane near mile marker 4 of I-24 East at a high rate of speed when they merged into the first lane.

Officials said a commercial vehicle moved from the second lane into the first lane for traffic merging onto the interstate, but because of their high speed, the motorcycles failed to maintain control as they slowed down to avoid hitting the commercial vehicle. As a result, the Honda reportedly hit the Kawasaki in the rear tire, and then they came to a final rest on the road.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

THP said the motorcyclist on the Honda — described as a 25-year-old from Alabama –was injured in the crash, but there is no word on the nature of those injuries.

However, the 29-year-old Tennessean operating the Kawasaki was not hurt, according to authorities.

Neither motorcyclist is facing charges in connection with the crash, THP reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.