1 injured after apparent road rage shooting on I-675

One person is in the hospital after an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 675 in Beavercreek on Wednesday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., shots were reportedly exchanged on northbound I-675 in the area of Wagner Drive and Indian Ripple Road.

One person was transported to a local hospital, Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar confirmed. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated the injured person was found on Woodman Drive in Riverside. News Center 7 had a crew there and reported seeing both Beavercreek and Riverside police cruisers.

Police said there is no immediate threat to public safety at this time.

Portions of the interstate may be shut down during the investigation, so drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on what happened is asked to contact the Beavercreek Police Department’s Investigations Section by calling (937) 426-1225.



