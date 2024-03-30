1 injured, 1 detained after Raleigh gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Raleigh gas station Saturday afternoon, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, at 1:13 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at the Exxon located at 4509 Stage Road. A man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a man has been detained.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

