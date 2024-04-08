1 injured, 1 in custody following carjacking, shooting in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon is facing a number of charges in connection with a Sunday morning carjacking and shooting near the intersection of E. Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike that sent a man to the hospital.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a private vehicle brought the carjacking victim — a 33-year-old Nashville man with a serious gunshot wound to his right leg — to TriStar Skyline Medical Center shortly before noon on Sunday, April 7.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Over the course of the investigation, officials said detectives from the Violent Crimes Division learned that an Apple Air Tag was inside the victim’s 2019 Nissan Versa.

Tracking technology allowed law enforcement to determine the car stopped on Frankfort Drive in Hermitage, where 26-year-old Thomas D. Pointer allegedly interacted with his family members. Police said the vehicle stayed on the move before Pointer left it on Oakland Acres Drive late Sunday afternoon.

2 injured after shooting reported on Dover Glen Drive, Metro police say

According to authorities, TITANS detectives from the Specialized Investigations Divisions were conducting surveillance in the area and noticed Pointer walking on Saunders Avenue toward W. Due West Avenue, so they approached him and took him into custody without incident.

At the time of his arrest, Metro police said Pointer — who had two pistols and 228 oxycodone pills in his possession — was free on a $2,500 bond for an unlawful gun possession arrest in October 2023. Before that, Pointer was reportedly convicted of robbery and felony evading arrest in November 2019 and sentenced to 5.5 years.

Driver arrested after downtown Nashville crash leaves scooter operator with ‘life-threatening injuries’

As of Sunday night, officials said Pointer is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on a $95,000 bond for charges of especially aggravated robbery, felony drug possession, two counts of unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, and unlawful gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.