1 injured, 1 charged after crash at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist is reportedly facing multiple charges — including driving under the influence — following a Friday crash at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

According to paperwork sent to News 2 by Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper was dispatched to a report of a crash inside the ranch involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Friday, May 17.

Per the documents, the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Daniel R. Heman of Indiana, told the trooper he crashed his bike into a pedestrian on the road. Even though Heman said he had not had anything to drink, the trooper reportedly noticed the smell of alcohol, a swaying gait, slurred speech, and glassy eyes. In addition, the field sobriety tests showed signs of impairment.

Meanwhile, the trooper said the pedestrian was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on her condition at this time.

Based on the paperwork, Heman was charged with DUI and vehicular assault. His bond has been set at $102,000.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

