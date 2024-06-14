1 hurt in tractor-trailer crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

A person was hurt overnight in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Donegal Township.

Officials tell Channel 11 the driver of the box truck was flown to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.

Crews cleared the scene by 2 a.m.

