1 hurt when structure catches fire in Washington County

An outdoor structure caught fire in a mobile home park overnight in Washington County, injuring one person.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. at Towne & Country Park on Beacon Avenue in Canton Township.

A 911 dispatcher said the initial call was for a trailer explosion in the 200 block of Beacon Avenue, but crews arrived to find an exterior building on fire.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the heavily damaged structure. There was also heavy damage to the rear of the mobile home.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

