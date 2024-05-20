1 hurt after shooting in Montgomery County apartment complex

One person is hurt after a shooting in a Dayton apartment complex Sunday night, according Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

At 9:28 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the Summit Square Apartments in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive on reports of a shooting.

The dispatch supervisor said the victim was shot in the hand. It is unclear how severe their injuries were and if they were hospitalized.

Additional information on this shooting was not immediately available.

