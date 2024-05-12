1 hurt in shooting at car meetup in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot during a car meetup in Grand Rapids on Sunday morning, police say.

Around 1:50 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of 41st Street SE and Trade Drive after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

Responding officers found over 100 people from the 313 and 616 area codes doing burnouts and donuts in the streets and firing gunshots into the air. GRPD said the car groups were asked to leave multiple times from various areas before the shooting.

A woman who was in her vehicle had a bullet graze her head when it went through her back window, GRPD said. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

GRPD said that gunshots continued to be heard near Stocking Street around 2:40 a.m.

This is not the first time that someone has been shot at a car meetup in Grand Rapids. In September 2023, a woman was shot and killed at a car meetup in the area of Freeman Avenue SW and Hall Street SW.

After the shooting, metro Grand Rapids police agencies vowed an “aggressive approach” to shut down dangerous “car meetups” after a woman was shot and killed.

“I’m happy that the law enforcement community here is unified in recognizing the need to respond to these events, which often feature firearms offenses, violence, disregard for the law and disregard for the well-being of others,” Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said in September after the shooting. “Not only will we be working together to take an aggressive approach to addressing this illegal activity, we will work together to identify the organizers of these events and hold them accountable, as well.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

