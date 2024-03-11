1 hurt after fight turns into shooting in Butler County

A person is hurt after an argument turned into a shooting in Butler County Sunday afternoon.

>>‘I need help!’ 911 call reveals woman begging for help after Dayton car crash, shooting

Hamilton Police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Parish Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls that a group of people were involved in a fight with weapons, according to WKRC TV and WXIX TV stations in Cincinnati.

Officers determined that the altercation was between two groups of people who had a prior history.

The situation escalated into violence and resulted in one person being shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.