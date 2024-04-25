1 hurt in crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place neighborhood

One person was hurt in a crash in Lincoln Place late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Mifflin Road.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of two heavily damaged vehicles being towed from the scene.

Officials told Channel 11 one person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

