1 hurt in Butler County motorcycle crash

One person was flown to an area hospital after a motorcycle crash in Butler County.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday in the area of Chicora Road and Route 422 in Summit Township.

Officials tell Channel 11 no other vehicles were involved.

The person’s condition was not immediately known.

