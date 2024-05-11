1 hospitalized after shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old was hurt in a Friday evening shooting in Wyoming.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers with the Wyoming Police Department were sent to the area of 32nd Avenue and South Division Avenue after receiving reports about shots fired in the area.

Responding officers found an 18-year-old Wyoming man who was hurt. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.

