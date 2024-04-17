18-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in southwest Fresno
An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot near a high school in southwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot near a high school in southwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.
Yelich had been having an incredible start to the season.
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
A 2010 Pontiac Vibe, one of the final vehicles built at the NUMMI plant in California, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
Waymo, the self-driving company under Alphabet, began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta on Tuesday, adding another city to its ever-expanding testing and deployment domain. Over the next few months, Waymo will deploy a handful of cars driven manually by humans to gather mapping data and get familiar with Atlanta's environment, Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. Later, Waymo aims to test its robotaxis in Atlanta without the safety driver in the front seat.
Caitlin Clark and this year’s WNBA Draft class set yet another all-time viewership record on Monday night.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?
Boston Dynamics is retiring its dancing, search-and-rescue robot Atlas.
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
Leiter has had three strong outings with Triple-A Round Rock this season.
Now that humanoids are all the rage in the robotics industry, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday officially retired theirs. Boston Dynamics has been focused on commercializing technologies for a number of years now. Boston Dynamics was, of course, well ahead of the current humanoid robotics curve.
Global central banks will begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year as inflation declines, according to a new outlook from the IMF.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
The results from the nation's second-largest lender offer the latest example of how even the biggest banks are increasingly challenged by high interest rates.
For the firm that calls itself “the first check in deep tech,” the last check for SOSV’s latest $306 million fund took a bit longer than founder Sean O’Sullivan would have liked. “Given our track record, our rates of return, the proven successes, all the unicorns that have come out of SOSV in the past, you’d imagine we’d have closed it in three months,” O’Sullivan told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Instead, it took about a year and a half, with the most concerted effort occurring in the last six months, according to O’Sullivan.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
Budgeting apps can help you keep track of your finances, stick to a spending plan and reach your money goals. These are the best budget-tracking apps available right now.