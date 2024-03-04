1 hospitalized after shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting near San Pedro and Gibson.

Officers responded to the area just before 7 Sunday evening. Details are limited, but police said they found one person shot in the leg.

The individual was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A witness told police a vehicle drove by and began shooting before taking off.

