1 hospitalized after fire breaks out at Hernando County mobile home

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Hernando County early Sunday morning.

Hernando County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Monroe Avenue in Masaryktown just after 2:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed.

Photo courtesy of Hernando County Fire Rescue

According to HCFR, all residents had gotten out of the home before first responders arrived; however, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

HCFR crews were able to contain the flames within 30 minutes. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Preliminary cause revealed the fire is believed to be “electrical in nature.”

“The home was a total loss, and the Red Cross will be assisting the occupants,” HCFR said.

