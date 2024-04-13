1 hospitalized after dump truck and tractor-trailer collide in Niagara County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver was hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck and tractor-trailer in Pendleton, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies said they responded around 10 a.m. to the intersection of Campbell Boulevard and Lockport Road, where a dump truck was seen leaning on its side against a tractor-trailer while both vehicles leaked fluids. The driver of the dump truck was trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The dump truck driver was eventually extricated and transported to a local hospital for injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies said an initial investigation showed the driver of the tractor-trailer allegedly failed to yield the right of way to the dump truck at the intersection. The tractor-trailer driver was issued five traffic tickets in relation to the collision.

The intersection was closed for around four hours Friday but has since reopened.

Latest Local News

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.