Motorcyclist killed, driver charged for crash in west Charlotte

A motorcyclist died and a driver has been charged for a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte.

Police were called just before noon Wednesday. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene on Brookshire Boulevard near Beatties Ford Road.

ALSO READ: Driver killed after tree falls on SUV in Gaston County

A motorcycle was spotted with damage to its front end, and police had also marked a Cadillac sedan that was involved.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers found the driver of the motorcycle, 50-year-old Kendrick Andre Neely, lying in the road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to investigators.

Police believe Neely was driving north on Brookshire Boulevard when the Cadillac, which was being driven by 41-year-old Rico Conception Aery, turned in the path of the bike. Investigators said Neely was thrown from his motorcycle.

The outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard were blocked at 2 p.m. Wednesday, causing a significant traffic backup that stretched nearly to Uptown.

Aery was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. He was also cited for driving while license revoked and failure to yield right-of-way, CMPD said.

(VIDEO: First responders offer boating safety tips as summer approaches)