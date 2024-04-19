1 hospitalized after alleged stolen Kia crashes into vehicle following police chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was hospitalized after an alleged stolen Kia collided with another vehicle Thursday night in Buffalo following a police chase, a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson told News 4 WIVB.

A News 4 photojournalist filmed the scene near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and High Street, where police said the alleged stolen Kia crashed into a car. The civilian in the vehicle was taken to ECMC with minor injuries.

Police said suspects from the Kia fled on foot, and that they are questioning individuals at this time. There were no reported arrests as of late Thursday night.

A viewer-submitted video to News 4 WIVB appeared to depict a high-speed police chase involving the alleged stolen Kia prior to the crash. The video showed the vehicle heading down Humboldt Parkway with approximately nine Buffalo police patrol vehicles in pursuit. You can view that video below.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

