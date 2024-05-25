1 hospitalized, 1 detained after shooting in northwest Atlanta
Donald Lee Hollowell was packed with Atlanta police after a shooting on Friday evening.
APD was called out to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest about a person shot.
Police arrived and found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
One person was detained.
Police did not provide details on what led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
