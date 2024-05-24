1 in hospital after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in the hospital after police in Fresno responded to a call of shots fired on Friday, officers say.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at the Parc Grove Commons apartments near Clinton Avenue and Fresno Street. Police say they responded to the area for a report of three to four shots fired.

Officers say they received a second call of a shooting victim in the 1000 block of Sherman Court.

Investigators say they found a victim who was shot in the lower body. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police say there was some type of disturbance before the shooting.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.