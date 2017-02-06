1 Hiker Dead, 4 Others Injured After Plunging Down Icy Mountain

A California man was killed Friday when a slippery slope caused him and four other hikers to tumble down an icy mountainside.

Rescuers rushed to Little Jimmy Trail in Angeles National Forest after a woman slipped during the morning hike and tumbled down a 70-degree incline. When a man tried to scramble after her, he fell down the slope as well.

Both tumbled between 300 and 400 feet. While the woman sustained serious injuries, her male companion was killed.

Later, the other three members of the group also fell from the icy mountain, according to reports.

The hikers had no cell phone service, but a Ventura County Rescue team was nearby doing a training exercise and responded to the scene first. Los Angeles Sheriff's Department teams then responded.

According to KTLA, one patient was transported by ground while another two were airlifted by two separate helicopters, Los Angeles County fire officials confirmed to KTLA. It was unclear how the fourth patient was rescued.

One of the airlifted victims suffered a broken wrist and hypothermia, while the other suffered injuries to the head and back.

The victims were reportedly all in their 50s and 60s.

The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the deceased victim as 67-year-old Michael J. Yoo of Gardena. The other victims were not identified, but hospital officials said they were being treated with family at their side.

