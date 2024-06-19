All but 1 GOP US House member from Arizona backs restoration of Confederate memorial

All but one of Arizona’s Republican U.S. representatives voted last week for a House bill that would have restored Arlington National Cemetery’s Confederate Memorial which was removed in December.

Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Eli Crane, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert voted Thursday for the statue’s reconstruction.

While the legislation failed 192-230, some argued the vote showed Republicans propping up the Confederacy's racist legacy.

The vote comes after U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake stood in front of a Confederate battle flag at a campaign event this month.

Rep. Andrew Scott Clyde, R-Ga., introduced the Republican-led legislation. Two dozen House Republicans voted against the statue’s restoration, including one from Arizona, Rep. Juan Ciscomani.

Since the statue’s removal into military storage, its move has consistently been protested by lawmakers and advocacy groups.

Arizona's Biggs, Crane, and Gosar were part of the 44 U.S. House Republicans who sent a letter to the Department of Defense in December to pause the memorial’s removal.

A federal judge also quickly moved to pause the statue’s removal in December for two days after two groups filed a lawsuit.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said Republicans’ vote is unacceptable and un-American.

“As a Marine combat veteran, any statue, flag, or person that honors traitors of the failed Confederacy is despicable,” said Gallego, who this year is running for the Senate.

What is the significance of the Confederate Memorial?

The Confederate Memorial was built in 1914 and has a 32-foot-tall woman who has an olive leaf crown cast in bronze to represent the south. Below the woman, the biblical quote reads, "They have beat their swords into plough-shares and their spears into pruning hooks."

“From start to finish, it was a monument that celebrated racism and celebrated a vision of the lost cause," said Calvin Schermerhorn, professor of history at Arizona State University.

Schermerhorn said the statue is an unsubtle way to reenergize Confederate sentiments.

“It’s a beautiful statue, but if you look what’s depicted on it, we have certain things that are visible misleading interpretations of the war,” Schermerhorn said.

Schermerhorn pointed to several examples of Arizona’s own memorials for Confederate history in the past.

Activists called on then-Gov. Doug Ducey in 2017 to remove the state’s Confederate memorials. Ducey announced the move of two Confederate memorials for repairs after weeks of protests across the nation after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: All but 1 Arizona representative vote to restore Confederate memorial