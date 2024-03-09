1 found dead in residence after argument lead to shooting, police say

Two people were shot and one man died in a shooting in Kansas City Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a residence near the 7300 block of Park Road. Police found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services responded with police and transported one of the victims to a hospital for treatment. The other adult male victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson with Kansas City Police, said their preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have stemmed from an argument between several people when an adult man opened fire.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are gathering evidence and collecting witness statements..

“Detectives are actively working on identifying a person of interest and police do not currently have anyone in custody,” Gonzalez said in a statement Saturday morning.

The killing is Kansas City’s 22nd homicide of 2024, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, Kansas City had its deadliest year ever recorded with 185 killings in the city.

If anyone has information that can be helpful to police about the shooting, they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043.

People can also contact the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.