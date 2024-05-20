1 flown to hospital after crash in Clark Co.

One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Monday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Clark County deputies were called to the 300 block of Newlove Road for reports of a crash, according to OSP dispatchers.

The crash involved a single vehicle that crashed into a tree.

One person was taken by Careflight to an area hospital, dispatchers confirmed.

Information about their condition or what led up to the crash was unavailable at this time.

We will update this story as we learn new information.