1 female killed, another wounded in Carteret, NJ shooting

One person was killed and another person wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning outside a home in Carteret, N.J., authorities said.

The victims have not been publicly identified, though witnesses told WABC they may have been high school-aged girls. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office described them only as “two female victims.”

Police arrested a male suspect, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, according to the county prosecutor. He was detained just before 4 p.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the two victims,” Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said.

Cops were called to a home in the town across the Arthur Kill from Staten Island around 9 a.m., Reiman said. Officers arrived to find the two victims, both of whom were flown by medical helicopters to local hospitals.

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the wounded victim remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Any possible motive for the shooting or connection between the victims and the gunman remains unclear.

The suspect was detained about seven hours after the initial incident. He was first seen on camera while on foot near the scene.

The shooting occurred on Roosevelt Ave., about a half-mile from Nicholas Minue Elementary, the mayor said. The school was briefly locked down for precautionary reasons.