1 fatally shot in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

One person was fatally shot Thursday night in north Charlotte, MEDIC stated.

One seriously hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

Paramedics pronounced the person deceased shortly after 11 p.m. along Hoover Drive, which is off Nevin Road.

Homicide detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.