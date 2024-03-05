1 facing murder charge after 2023 Charlotte home break-in

A suspect has been charged with murder a year after a man was killed in northeast Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported.

Detectives said a woman came home the night of March 21, 2023 and found her family member with traumatic injuries. Jonathan Sheffield, 25, died at the home on Malibu Drive off The Plaza, police said.

PREVIOUS: Officers respond to break-in call, find man dead at northeast Charlotte home

“Another resident came home, initially appeared to be a break-in, went inside, she was the one who called 911,” CMPD Maj. Brad Koch said last year. “Officers went in and realized it was more than a break-in.”

On Tuesday, police said they identified 23-year-old Nickaleus Felder as a suspect in the case and obtained arrest warrants. He was charged with murder and robbery.

Investigators have not shared information about a motive in the case.

No further information was released.

