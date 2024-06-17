1 driver killed in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have shut down a Clarksville road Sunday night while they investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The Clarksville Police Department said the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 16 along Peachers Mill Road near W. Allen Griffey Road.

Police searching for minivan driver after deadly hit-and-run crash on E. Thompson Lane

According to authorities, witnesses reported that a red Ford Fusion was involved in the incident, adding that the car continued northbound on Peachers Mill Road and may have damage to the rear section.

Officials said the second vehicle involved in the crash hit a pole and came to rest off the road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 8:31 p.m., Peachers Mill Road is completely shut down, so traffic is being diverted onto Abraham Road and W. Allen Griffey Road, police said.

Man killed in crash after fleeing DUI checkpoint in Oak Grove

Investigators from the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) are reportedly on the way to the scene of the deadly incident.

No additional details have been released about this hit-and-run crash.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.