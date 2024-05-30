1 driver killed after 4-vehicle collision on State Route 93, highway closed

One person was killed in a collision involving four vehicles on State Route 93 near Congress on Thursday, May 30, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Bart Graves, an agency spokesperson, said a box truck traveling north crossed the center lane at around 7:43 a.m. for unknown reasons when it collided with a southbound commercial vehicle.

Two other commercial vehicles were involved in the collision, with one of the commercial vehicles and the trailer of another rolling over.

The driver of the box truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Graves added that the box truck caught fire but firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it got out of hand.

"Southbound State Route 93 is closed at Interstate 40, and northbound State Route 93 is closed at State Route 71," Graves said. "The closure will be extensive, and there is currently no estimated time for reopening."

