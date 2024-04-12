PLAINVIEW — One person is dead after driving the wrong way down the interstate and causing a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Hale County, according to state troopers.

The driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 27 near mile marker 48 when they struck another vehicle, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said. As the two vehicles were coming to rest, they collided with a third vehicle.

The driver who was heading south in the northbound lanes was pronounced dead at the scene. Occupants from the other two vehicles were hospitalized for medical treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 dead after wrong-way crash on I-27 Friday in Plainview