1 dead after wrong-way crash on Ronald Reagan Highway in Ohio

A person is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Ronald Reagan Highway in Ohio early Wednesday morning.

>>March 19, 2024 Ohio Primary Election Results

Officers were dispatched at 1:20 a.m. under the overpass at Mockingbird Lane in Finneytown, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

One of the drivers was traveling the wrong way before the crash and the Hamilton County coroner said one person died.

Video and photos show that two vehicles were involved, sustained heavy damage, and one was flipped on its side. Firefighters and officers blocked all lanes.

The Ronald Reagan Highway was closed for several hours while crews worked to move the cars from the scene, WCPO said.

The crash remains under investigation.