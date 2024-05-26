1 dead after W. Fortune Rd. shooting in Glendale

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 30-year-old man reportedly died at the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of W. Fortune Rd. in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City early Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City Police have not identified the victim, and no arrests have yet been made.

Police say they responded to a number 911 calls at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Detectives believed there is no imminent remaining danger to the community, though many witnesses left the scene before police arrived.

This is the city’s fifth homicide for 2024. Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000.

