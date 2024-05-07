LEOMINSTER ― A male victim found stabbed outside of the Riverside Village Apartment Complex died Tuesday morning at Leominster Hospital, the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said.

Leominster officers went to the State Street apartment complex just before 1 a.m. and found one person suffering from a stab wound, Early's office said. The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Leominster and state police are investigating.

The district attorney's office asked anyone with information to call Leominster police at (978) 534-7560.

It was the second violent death in less than a week in Leominster. On Wednesday night, police said, a man was shot to death during an argument with his girlfriend.

Jami Parker, a sergeant in the National Guard, is charged in the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Jeffrey Carr.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 1 dead after stabbing in Leominster