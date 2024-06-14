1 dead in southeast Columbus gas station shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station early Friday morning, police said.

Columbus police responded to a shooting report at Sunoco gas station at 2660 Noe Bixby Road at about 2:15 a.m.

A Columbus police dispatcher said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbus Police have not responded to requests for additional information about the shooting, including information about the victim or whether the shooter remains at large.

