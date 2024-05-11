Father dead, son arrested after shooting in Kettering

A father is dead and his son is in custody after a shooting in Kettering Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Kettering police and medics were called to a home in the 2700 block of Haig Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a spokesperson for Kettering Police Department.

A caller told police that a son had shot his father inside the home, according to a media release.

The son, identified as Justin Scott August, was taken into custody as soon as police arrived on the scene and taken to Kettering Jail.

The father was pronounced dead on the scene.

August is facing an initial charge of reckless homicide.

Neighbors said they were minding their business until they heard loud noises.

“A lot of cop cars started pulling up, we’ve seen a lot of cops running down the street with guns, I think about eight of them ran past,” Matisen Merkle said.

Merkle was confused about what was going on four doors down from her.

“We heard a bit of yelling, couldn’t really make out what they were saying,” she said.

Verna Murphy has lived in this neighborhood for 12 years.

“For something like this to happen is very unfortunate,” she said.

But she said she still feels safe here.

“It doesn’t make me nervous to live around here or for the kid. It seems like just something unfortunate that happened,” Murphy said.

We will continue to follow this story.











