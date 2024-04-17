1 dead after shooting at a Warner Robins business. A suspect has been identified

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one injured at a Warner Robins business on South Davis Drive Tuesday, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired at the location and found a male victim, believed to be approximately 18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shortly after, police said they found a second male victim, Zephaniah Langston, 24, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police said Langston was taken to Houston Healthcare Watson Campus and the second victim was taken to Navicent-Atrium.

Langston later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said upon review of security video at the business, which is a food store, they found the incident was between both of the victims. Bystanders were present inside the business, and mutual shots were fired outside of the business.

A suspect, 18-year-old Javon Charles, has been identified. Police indicated two or three male teenagers were also involved.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and aggravated assault.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation Wednesday. More information was expected to be released as it became available.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Warner Robins detectives at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.