UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting in Springfield
One person is dead after a shooting in Springfield.
Springfield police said police and medics were called to respond to the 800 block of South Center Street.
>> 911 calls detail panic, chaos after shots reportedly fired in Oregon District
Police confirmed with News Center 7 that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Additional details were not immediantly available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.