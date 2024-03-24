1 dead after shooting at southeast Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after a shooting in southeast Austin late Saturday night, according to law enforcement.

Austin Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 9:40 p.m. at The Patton West apartments at 2207 Wickersham Lane, which is near East Riverside Drive. APD public information officer Jeremy Fisher said there were multiple callers.

APD officers found a man who appeared to be shot. According to police, he died at the scene after life-saving measures were performed. Police had not identified the victim as of the police briefing early Sunday.

A person of interest was detained, but no suspect description could be shared. Fisher said he believed there was a disturbance before the shooting.

Investigators believed this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public, according to APD.

Fisher said the area where the homicide occurred was a “high-volume area,” but there are many high-volume areas in the city.

APD said it was investigating the shooting as Austin’s 14th homicide in 2024.

People with information can call APD’s homicide tip line at 512-477-3588. Anonymous tips can be sent to Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

