1 dead after shooting in Southeast Albuquerque

Jun. 11—The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast Albuquerque.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said on Tuesday afternoon that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of San Pedro and Bell.

He said when they arrived, they found an unidentified person with gunshot wounds. First-responders tried life-saving measures on the person, but were unsuccessful.

"Homicide detectives are starting an investigation," Gallegos said.