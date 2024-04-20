1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), there was a deadly shooting at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments around 9 p.m.

One man died, and a woman was taken to the hospital.

SWAT was called to the scene, but no suspects were taken into custody as of 5:20 a.m. on Saturday.

