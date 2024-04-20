1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), there was a deadly shooting at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments around 9 p.m.
Video shows Santa Fe groomer punching, pulling dogs
One man died, and a woman was taken to the hospital.
SWAT was called to the scene, but no suspects were taken into custody as of 5:20 a.m. on Saturday.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.