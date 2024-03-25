1 dead in shooting outside Joplin city limits

Mar. 25—Jasper County sheriff's investigators are looking into a fatal shooting Monday morning on a property near Joplin's northwest side.

Capt. Derek Walrod said deputies responded to a 9:24 a.m. call reporting shots fired on Pump Lane in the vicinity of Schifferdecker Avenue and Zora Street and located a deceased man on the property.

The man's name was being withheld initially pending notification of his family. But, once next of kin had been notified, the sheriff's office identified him as Travis S. Wyrick, 37, of Joplin.

Walrod said detectives were working the scene, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to the shooting. He said all those involved have been contacted and were being interviewed. Deputies are not seeking anyone else at this time, he said.