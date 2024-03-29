1 dead after shooting in Oakland

(KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland Thursday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., Oakland police said.

Police responded to the 100 block of Louvaine Avenue after reports of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Homicide detectives took over the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

