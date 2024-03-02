1 dead after shooting in North Portland, man detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say a man was shot and killed at a home in the Kenton neighborhood on Friday night.

Authorities responded to the report of a shooting in the 3000 block of North Terry Street around 7:45 p.m.

“When officers arrived they located evidence of gunfire in the house. They learned that a man had been shot and was en route to the hospital by private vehicle. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died,” police said.

One man has been detained for further investigation and no other suspects are being sought at this time, according to officials.

North Terry Street is closed between North Emerald Avenue and North Peninsular Avenue during the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland police.

