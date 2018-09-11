1 Dead in Shooting Near Las Vegas High School

One person has been killed in a shooting near a high school in Las Vegas, police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near Canyon Springs High School in north Las Vegas around 2:40 p.m. PT, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson Eric Leavitt told TIME.

The shooting occurred at the far northwest corner of the Canyon Springs High School campus, near the school’s baseball and football fields, Leavitt said. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was and 18-year-old male. It is unclear whether he was a student.

BREAKING. The NLVPD is investigating a shooting near canyon springs high school . Public stay away from area. Media can stage on east side of school. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) September 11, 2018

Police have not identified or taken into custody a suspect. Leavitt said officers are interviewing about 40 students to determine who was in the area where the shooting occurred.

The Clark County School District, which includes Canyon Springs High School, said in a statement that the school was put on lockdown as law enforcement responded “to an incident near the vicinity of campus.”